The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the Term 1 board exams for Class 10 and 12 students. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website cbse.gov.in.

The CBSE term 1 exam for the minor papers will start from November 16 and 17 for Class 12 and 10 respectively. Exams for major papers will commence on November 30.

CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 board exams in two terms this year. The first term exams will be held in November-December and the term 2 exams in March-April in offline mode. The Board has divided exam subjects into two groups - minor and major.

Steps to download CBSE admit card:

Visit official website cbse.gov.in Click on the admit card link Enter User ID, password and security pin to login The CBSE admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to download CBSE Term 1 admit card 2021.

CBSE Term 1 exam will be an objective type conducted for 90 minutes, whereas term 2 will be a subjective/objective type exam as per the condition of the Covid-19 in the country. The board will conduct examinations for a total of 189 subjects, 114 subjects are for Class 12 and 75 for Class 10.

The Board will also allow the students to opt for change of exam centre cities and countries. Students not residing in the same city where their school is located can make requests through the school to change the exam centre city by November 10.