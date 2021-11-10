Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa has declared the result of the Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Common Entrance Tests (AP PGCET 2021). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET.

The AP PGCET 2021 exam was conducted from October 22 to 26, 2021 in three shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.00 AM, 1.00 PM to 2.30 PM and 4.30 PM to 6.00 PM. The test was held in online mode through Computer Based Test (CBT).

Steps to download AP PGCET result 2021:

Visit the official website sche.ap.gov.in/APPGCET Click on the ‘Results & Rank Card’ link available on the homepage

Enter Application Reference Id, Qualifying Exam Hall Ticket No, Mobile Number and date of birth and hit result button The AP PGCET result will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download AP PGCET result 2021.

Candidates who have qualified the exam will be able to participate in the counselling process for admissions into first year of various PG Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech etc) offered by Andhra Pradesh State-funded Universities and their Constituent/ Affiliated [Government and Private (Aided/Unaided)] Colleges including Minority Educational Institutions in the State.