The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has activated the mock test link for the upcoming Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021. Candidates can appear for the mock test link at the official website ssc.nic.in.

“For the benefit of candidates of Constables (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021, a mock test on the Computer Based Examination has been uploaded in the Candidate’s Corner,” SSC said.

Here’s direct link to SSC Constable GD mock test.

SSC Constable GD Exam 2021 is conducted to recruit candidates for the post of Constable in General Duty at Central Armed Police Forces. The exam will be held from November 16 to December 15. A total of 25,271 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive.

The recruitment process will consist of computer-based examination (CBE), physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST), medical examination and document verification.