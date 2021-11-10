Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for the online exam for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Professors, Faculty Research Associates, Research Associates, Hindi Officers and others. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in using their login credentials.

The exam will be held on November 21, 2021

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of an online written examination followed by the interview/ document verification (DV) round

