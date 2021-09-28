The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card for Office Assistant (Multipurpose) Main exam 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall ticket from IBPS official website ibps.in.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Main exam 2021 will be held on October 17 in a computer-based test mode. The exam will be of 2 hours duration consisting of 200 objective type multiple choice questions for 200 marks.

“Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination to be considered to be shortlisted for provisional allotment. Depending on the number of vacancies available in each State, candidates will be shortlisted for provisional allotment,” said an IBPS notice.

The Main exam will be held for candidates who cleared the IBPS RRB Clerk Preliminary exam. The result of the prelims exam was announced on September 3.

Steps to download IBPS RRB Clerk Main admit card:

Visit the official website ibps.in Click on “Click here to download online Main Exam call letter for IBPS CRP-RRBs-X Office Assistant (Multipurpose).” Key in your Registration No/ roll number and Password/ DOB (DD-MM-YY) The IBPS Clerk admit card will appear on screen Download the admit card and take a print for future reference.

The IBPS exam is being conducted for recruitment to thousands of Group “B”-Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts at Regional Rural Banks (RRBs).