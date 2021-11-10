Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies (ARCS) in Cooperative Department. Candidates can check the schedule on JKPSC’s official website jkpsc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the written Test will be conducted on December 12, 2021. Applicants will be able to download their admit card from December 2 onwards.

“Eligible candidates who have applied for the post Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies in Cooperative Department, that the Written Test for the said post shall be held on 12th of December, 2021. Further, the Admit cards shall be available w.e.f. 02.12.2021 on the official website of the Commission www.jkpsc.nic.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the exam schedule

Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Conduct of the Written Test for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies.” The exam schedule will get downloaded Check the schedule and take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Written Examination which will consist 75 points followed by Viva-voce/ Interview round which will consist 25 points.

