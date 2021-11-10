The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the HPFS 2019 ACF Physical Standard Test (PST) schedule. Candidates who have qualified the Mains exam can check the PST schedule at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

The Commission has decided to conducted the Physical Standard Test and Walkover Test on November 11, 2021. The Physical Standard Test will be held at H.P.P.S.C. Hall No.-I, whereas Walkover Test will be conducted at Forest catchments route from Dhalli to Forest Guest House and Back.

“No separate intimation / call letter will be issued to the concerned candidates. However, they will be intimated through respective e-mail IDs/ SMSes given by them in their Online Recruitment Application,” reads the notice.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Physical Standard Candidates Height Chest Male 163 Cms 79 Cms without expansion and 84 Cms with expansion Female 150 Cms 74 Cms without expansion and 79 Cms with expansion

The minimum height standards in the case of candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and to races such as Gorkhas, Assamese, Meghalaya, Ladakhis, Sikkimmes, Garhwalis, Kumoanis, Naga, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizo, Lahaul & Spiti shall be 152 cms for male candidates and 145 for female candidates.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.