Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conclude the online application process today for direct recruitment to 190 Assistant Engineer posts. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The APPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for recruitment to 190 AE posts in various Engineering Sub Services.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 18-42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess a L.C.E / Diploma / Bachelor’s Degree as per specified posts. More details are in the notification.

Here’s APPSC Assistant Engineer recruitment 2021 notification.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay Rs 250 towards the application processing fee and Rs 80 towards the examination fee. SC/ST/BC/PH & Ex-Service Men are exempted from payment of exam fee.

Application Process

The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by APPSC he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in. Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID, reads the notification.

Selection Process

The selection to the post shall be done on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test (CBRT) mode conducted by the Commission. The Dates of the Written Examination will be announced separately.