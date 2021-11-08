Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will end the online application process today for recruitment to the post of Telugu Reporters. Interested candidates will be able to apply for vacancies on the official website psc.ap.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 5 posts for Telugu Reporters in A.P. Legislature Service.

Here’s APPSC Telugu Reporter recruitment notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 42 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Must have passed a Bachelor’s degree of a University in any discipline in India established or incorporated by or under a Central Act or a Provincial Act or a State Act or an Institution recognised by the University Grants Commission or by other equivalent qualification.

Application Fee

The applicants must pay Rs 250 towards application processing fee and Rs 120 towards examination fee.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Written Examination in Computer Based Recruitment Test mode conducted by the Commission. The dates of the written examination will be announced separately in due course of time.

Application process

The applicant who desires to apply for the above post shall login the Commission’s Website, with his/her registered OTPR number. In case the candidate is applying for the first time to the posts notified by A.P.P.S.C. he/she shall register his/her bio-data particulars through One Time Profile Registration (OTPR) on the Commission’s Website viz., https://psc.ap.gov.in Once applicant registers his/her particulars, a user ID is generated and sent to his/her registered mobile number and email ID, reads the notification.