Allahabad University (AU) has released the UGAT 2021 result for BSc (Bio, Maths). Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download the result from the official website allduniv.ac.in using their login credentials.

“B.SC. (BIO) & B.SC. (MATH) is results have been declared. Login to download your score card,” reads the notice. The UGAT 2021 was conducted in online and offline mode both.

The exam was conducted for admissions to various Bachelor courses including Bachelor of Arts (B.A.), Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Maths, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Bio, Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.)-Home Science, Bachelor of Commerece (B.Com.), Bachelor of Fine Arts(B.F.A.), Bachelor of Performing Arts (B.P.A.) for the session 2021-22.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website allduniv.ac.in On the homepage, click on “Admission” link Now click on “Admission 2021” Select the course, key in your login details and submit Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.