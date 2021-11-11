Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the exam date for the State Engineering Services Exam 2021. Registered candidates can check the schedule on UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 23, 2022.

The UPPSC State Engineering Services Exam 2021 will be conducted for recruitment to 281 posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others.

Steps to download the exam date

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on Combined State Engineering Service Exam 2021 The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the scheudle Take a printout for future reference

The online application process commenced on August 13 and concluded on September 13.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.