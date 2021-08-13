Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has invited online application for recruitment to various posts of Assistant Engineer, Manager, Chief Fire Operator and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on UPPSC’s official website uppsc.up.nic.in.

The last date to pay the application fee and submit the application form is September 10 and 13, respectively. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 281 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification: Candidates having bachelor’s degree in respective department are eligible to apply. More details in the notification.

Application Fee

The candidates from unreserved category applying for the exam are required to pay the fee of Rs 225, whereas Rs 25 is applicable to PwD category candidates. The applicants from SC/ ST category and ex-serviceman are required to pay the fee of Rs 105.

Steps to apply for the exam

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage click on “All Notifications/Advertisements” under “NOTIFICATIONS/ADVTS.” tab Click on “Apply” against “सम्मिलित अभियन्त्रण सेवा परीक्षा” Register and proceed with application process Fill in the details, upload required documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.