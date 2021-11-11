Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has released the result of Junior Engineering Assistant recruitment exam today, November 11. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from the official website iocl.com.

The written test was conducted on October 24, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 16 posts, under a pay scale of Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,05,000. Only online mode of applications will be accepted.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website iocl.com On the homepage, click on Career tab Now click on the result link The result will appear on the screen Download the result and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the result.

The shortlisted candidates will now have to appear for Skill/ Proficiency/ Physical Test (SPPT) to be held at Bongaigaon Refinery, Administrative Building - Block-B [P.O. Dhaligaon, Dist. Chirang (Assam); PIN-783385e.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of Written Test and a Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT) which will be of qualifying nature. Category-wise and Post-wise Merit list shall be drawn on the basis of marks obtained in the Written Test, only for such candidates who qualify in the SPPT.

Every candidate will have to secure a minimum of 40% marks in the written test for qualifying in the SPPT. The minimum qualifying marks in the written test will be relaxed by 5% for candidates belonging to SC/ST categories against reserved positions.