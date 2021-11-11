The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will commence the online application process for recruitment to 1800+ vacancies of Medical Officer tomorrow, November 12. Interested candidates will be able to register for the vacancies on the official website opsc.gov.in. The last registration date is December 13, 2021.

The last date to submit the registered application is December 20, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 1871 Medical Officer vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than the age of 31 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates from reserved category.

Educational Qualification: The candidates should possess MBBS or equivalent degree from a medical college or medical institution recognised by the Medical Council of India. More details in the notification.

Examination Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 500. Candidates belonging to SC/ST of Odisha and PwD are exempted from payment of the fee.

Selection Process

The selection of candidates for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer shall be adjudged on the basis of Written Test. The written examination will be held in Cuttack/Bhubaneshwar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.