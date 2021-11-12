Today is the last day to apply online for direct recruitment to various posts including technical officer, assistant, personal assistant, central food safety officer, and others at the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India (FSSAI). Eligible candidates can submit applications for the vacancies on the official website fssai.gov.in.

FSSAI has notified a total of 254 vacancies, of which 4 vacancies are for the post of Food Analyst, 125 for Technical Officer, 37 for Central Food Safety Officer (CFSO), 4 for Assistant Manager (IT), 4 for Assistant Manager, 33 for Assistant, 1 for Hindi Translator, 19 for Personal Assistant, 3 for IT Assistant, 3 for Junior Assistant Grade- 1, 6 for Assistant Director, 9 for Assistant Director (Technical), and 6 for Deputy Manager. The posts have been notified in two separate advertisements.

Age Limit

To be eligible to apply, candidates must be under 35 years of age for the post of Food analyst, Assistant Director (Technical), Assistant Director, and Deputy Manager and under 30 for the post of Technical Officer, Hindi Translator, central food safety officer (CFSO), Assistant Manager, Assistant, Assistant Manager IT, Personal Assistant and IT Assistant. The age limit is 25 for the post of Junior Assistant Grade-I.

For details on educational qualification, pay scale, reservation policy, read the recruitment notification in detail.

Here’s FSSAI recruitment Advt No: DR-03/2021.

Here’s FSSAI recruitment Advt No: DR-04/2021.

Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected on the basis of computer-based tests and some posts would also require interviews.

Application Fee

The candidates from the General and OBC category have to pay Rs 1500 as an application fee. The application fee for SC/ST/EWS/Women/Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD is Rs 500.

Steps to apply for FSSAI recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website fssai.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Jobs@fssai (Careers) Click on “Apply Online” against the advertisements DR-03/2021 and DR-04/2021 Read the instructions carefully and proceed with registration Register and proceed with application Upload the documents, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for FSSAI vacancy 2021.