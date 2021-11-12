Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the admit card for the 2020 Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector Main exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website mpsconline.gov.in.

The MPSC AMVI Main exam will be held on November 20 for candidates who cleared the preliminary exam. A total of 4444 candidates have qualified the AMVI Prelim exam.

Candidates are advised to read instructions given in the admit card notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted for 240 vacancies for the post of Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.

Steps to apply for MPSC AMVI admit card:

Visit official website mpsconline.gov.in and go to ‘Login’ tab Login using Registered Email Id or Mobile Number and password Click on the admit card link for AMVI exam The MPSC AMVI admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to download MPSC AMVI admit card.