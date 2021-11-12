The Department of Technical Education, Telangana, has announced the final phase seat allotment result of Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) counselling. Candidates can check the seat allotment result at the official website tseamcet.nic.in.

Students who have secured seats in the final round have to pay the tuition fee and self-report online between November 12 and November 15. They will have to compulsorily report at the allotted college in person by November 16.

Candidates will have the option to cancel the provisionally allotted seat in the EAMCET final phase by November 18.

Steps check TS EAMCET seat allotment result: