Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has release the viva voce schedule for the post of Assistant Scientific Officer 2019. Candidates may check the schedule on the official website ossc.gov.in.

As per the official notice, the viva voce will be conducted from November 18 to 22, 2021 in two shifts — 9.30 AM and 1.00 PM. A total of 126 candidates have been shortlisted for the viva voce test.

The test will be held in the Office of the Commission at unit-V, Bhubaneshwar.

Earlier, the Commission had released the result of Main Written Examination conducted July 30, 2021.

Steps to download the schedule

Visit the official website ossc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Schedule of Viva Voce Test for Assistant Scientific Officer-2019” The schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the schedule Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.