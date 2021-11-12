Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative answer keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020 today, November 12. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their answer key from the official website ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the released answer key till November 18 upto 6.00 PM by paying the fee of Rs 100 per question. The candidates are required to login to the portal to access the answer key and challenge the answers.

The examination was conducted from October 5 to November 2, 2021 at different centres all over the country.

“Representation in respect of the Tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 12.11.2021 (06:00 PM) to 18.11.2021 (06:00 PM) on payment of Rs.100/-per question/ answer challenged. Representations received after 18.11.2021 (06.00 PM) will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Answer Key” link Click on “Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020” Now click on the answer key link, key in your login details and submit Download the answer key and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key/ objection window.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.