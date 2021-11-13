Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has invited online applications for recruitment to various posts of Professor, Associate Professor, Joint Assistant Director, Deputy Director and others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website upsc.gov.in till December 2, 2021.

The last date for printing of completely submitted online application is December 3, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 36 vacancies, of which 1 vacancy is for the post of Professor (Electrical Engineering), 3 for Associate Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering), 3 for Associate Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering), 7 for Assistant Professor (Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering), 5 for Assistant Professor (Computer Engineering/ Information Technology Engineering), 3 for Joint Assistant Director, 6 for Deputy Director of Employment, and 8 for Senior Assistant Controller of Mines.

Application Fee

Candidates are required to pay the fee of Rs 25 only either by remitting the money in any branch of the SBI by cash or by using net banking facility of the SBI or by using visa/ master credit/ debit card. Applicants from SC/ST/PwBD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website upsconline.nic.in Click on “ONLINE RECRUITMENT APPLICATION (ORA) FOR VARIOUS RECRUITMENT POSTS” Now click on “Apply Now” against the posts Register and apply for the vacancy Pay the application fee and submit the form Take a print for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.