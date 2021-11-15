Today is the last day to apply online for recruitment to various apprentice vacancies at the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website rac.gov.in upto 5.30 PM.

“B.E/B.Tech/Diploma candidates must have registered their names at www.mhrdnats.gov.in & ITT candidates must have registered their names at http://apprenticeshipindia.org. Non-registered candidates are likely to be rejected,” reads the notification.

The DRDO Apprentice recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 116 vacancies.

Candidates may check more details including educational qualification, pay scale, terms and conditions, and others in the notification below:

Here’s DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2021 notification.

Selection Process

Selection will be made on the basis of Percentage of mark secured by candidates at essential qualification level. Or personal interview through video conferencing (Virtual) mode for shortlisted candidates only. It is mandatory to provide percentage of mark secured at essential qualification level during fill up of online application.

Steps to apply for DRDO Apprentice recruitment 2021: