Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) has released the interview schedule for recruitment to various posts of Audit Officer, Scientist and Assistant Professor. Eligible candidates can check and download the schedule from the official website hpsc.gov.in.

The interview is scheduled to be conducted in from November 23 to 25 from 10.00 AM onwards. The interview letter will be sent to their registered email address.

The candidates will have to appear for the viva-voce in Haryana Public Service Commission’s office, Bays No. 1-10, Block-B, Sector-4, Panchkula.

“Letters calling the candidates for viva-voce are being sent through email only. The requests for change of date of interview will not be entertained. The candidates are directed to report in Haryana Public service commission’s office one hour before the time of interview,” reads the notification.

As per the notification, the interview for the post of Scientist-B in Haryana State Pollution Control Board will be held on November 23 from 10.00 AM onwards. The interview for the post of Audit Officer, Cooperative Societies in Cooperation Department will be conducted on November 24 (10.00 AM) and the interview for Assistant Professor (College Cadre) - Chemistry in Higher Education Department post will be held on November 25 (10.00 AM).

Here’s direct link to the official notice.