The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has commenced the online application process recruitment to various posts of Junior Engineer, Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Stenographer, Junior Assistant, Sericulture Assistant and others. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply on the official website jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 462 posts in various departments, of which 163 vacancies are for Jal Shakti Department, 198 for Horticulture Department, 101 for Agriculture Production & Farmer’s Welfare Department under Advertisement 05/2021.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 years as on January 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Jal Shakti: Three years diploma in Civil Engineering from Government recognized Institute/Indian University, degree in Civil Engineering, AMIE Section(A&B) India.

Horticulture: 10+2 with 01-year Basic Horticulture Training Passed from recognized Institute.

Agriculture Production & Farmer’s Welfare: Graduate from recognized University having minimum speed of 65 words per minute in shorthand and 35 words per minute in typing. More details in the notification.

Here’s direct link to JKSSB Advt No 05 of 2021.

Application Fee

The applicants are required to pay the fee of Rs 350 through Net Banking, Credit or Debit cards.

Steps to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2021:

Visit official website ssbjk.org.in Click on the apply link against Advt 05 of 2021 Sign up and create a profile to register Login and apply for the post Fill in the required details, upload the documents and pay the fee Submit the form and take a print for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for JKSSB recruitment 2021.