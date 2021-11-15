Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has released the written examination dates for recruitment to the post of Section Officer (LDCE) 2020 on the official website appsc.gov.in. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 7 and 8, 2021 at APPSC Examination Hall, ltanagar.

The applicants will be able to download their admit cards from November 22, 2021 onwards.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

The recruitment drive will fill up a total of 32 vacancies, out of which, 25 posts are reserved for APST candidates and 7 posts are unreserved.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Admit Card” tab Click on Download against the Section Officer post Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of the written examination followed by interview/ viva-voce round. To appear for the viva-voce, candidates must qualify the written test by securing a minimum of 33% in each subject and an aggregate total of 45% minimum.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.