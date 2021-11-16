West Bengal Police Recruitment Board (WBPRB) has released the Excise Constable PMT/PET admit card today, November 16. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website wbpolice.gov.in.

Candidates additionally shortlisted have to appear for physical tests (PMT/PET) from November 27 and December 6 under Presidency Special Range Recruitment Board at SAP 3rd Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore - 700120 instead of at SSF Bn. Parade Ground, Mangal Pandey Uddyan, Barrackpore - 700120.

The candidates are directed to carry identical photographs along with proof of identity and other documents as mentioned in the Admit cards for PMT/PET.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website wbpolice.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Recruitment” tab Click on “Get Details” and then Excise Constable admit card link Key in your login details and submit Download the admit card and take a printout for future reference

The WB Police Recruitment Board is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 3,000 excise constable vacancies, the application process for which was conducted in the months of March and April 2019.

