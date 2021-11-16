National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post of Executive (Hydro) in the area of Mechanical and Civil Engineering. Interested candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till November 30, 2021.

“NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the area of Mechanical & Civil ‘Engineering’ on Fixed Term basis for a period of 04 years (01 year extendable upto further 03 years based on performance) for its Tapovan Vishnugad Hydro Power Project, Distt: Chamoli, (Uttarakhand),” reads the notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 15 vacancies, of which 10 vacancies are for the post of Executive (Hydro) Civil and 5 for Executive (Hydro) Mechanical.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit is 35 years.

Educational Qualification:

Executive (Hydro) Civil: The applicants should hold a BE/BTech degree in Civil Engineering from a recognised university/institute with atleast 60% marks.

Executive (Hydro) Mechanical: The applicants should hold a BE/BTech degree in Mechanical Engineering from a recognised university/institute with atleast 60% marks.

Steps to apply for the vacancies

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on application link Click on “Click here to apply” Now select the post and proceed with application form Submit the completely filled form and take a printout

