The University of Delhi is set to release the first merit list for DU postgraduate admissions for the academic year 2021-22 today. The DU PG first merit list will be published on the official portal admisison.uod.ac.in. The admission list will be for courses of both PG Entrance/Merit-based admission.

According to the admission schedule released by DU, candidates can apply for the seat from November 18 (10.00 AM) to 21 and the departments/ colleges will verify and approve admissions against the first merit list in the same period. Payment against the first merit list can be made till November 23 (1.00 PM).

Steps to check DU PG merit list 2021:

Visit official portal admisison.uod.ac.in Click on the merit list link (when available) under the ‘Postgraduate Admission’ section

The DU PG first merit list will appear on the screen Download and check Take a printout for future reference.

At DU, 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of the candidates‘ merit in the Qualifying Examination (Merit-based admission) while the remaining 50% of the total seats will be filled on the basis of candidates’ rank in Entrance Test (Entrance based admission). NTA conducted the DUET 2021 on September 26, 27, 28, 29, 30 and October 1 in the computer-based mode and the results were announced earlier this month.

As per University figures, over 1.83 lakh students have applied for admission to PG courses this year. The DU will release the second merit list on November 26, followed by the third list on December 3. The varsity will begin the first semester PG courses classes from December 1.

Here’s DU PG admission schedule 2021.