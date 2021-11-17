Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education Authority has declared the result of the Uttar Pradesh Junior Aided Selection Exam (UP JASE) 2021. Candidates who took the exam can check their result online at the official website updeled.gov.in using their login details.

UPJASE-2021 was held on October 17 for recruitment to fill up a total of 1894 posts in UP Aided Schools, of which 1504 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Teacher and 390 for Head Master.

As per HT, 45,257 candidates have been selected for the posts of assistant teacher, while 1,722 candidates have been selected for headmasters.

Steps to check UP JASE result 2021:

Visit the official website updeled.gov.in On the homepage, click on “UPJASE-2021 Result” link under Important section

Enter Registration number and Password to sign in The UP JASE result scorecard will appear on screen Download and take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check UP JASE results 2021.