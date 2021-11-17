Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has commenced the online application process for recruitment to Apprentice posts in CAIR, Bengaluru. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website drdo.gov.in.

The last date to submit the completely filled online application form is December 10, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 34 vacancies, of which 33 vacancies are for the post of Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees and 1 for Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than the age of 27 years as on November 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprenticeship Trainees (BE/ B.Tech): A degree in engineering or technology granted by statutory University/by an institution empowered to award such degree by an Act of Parliament.

Technician (Diploma) Apprenticeship Trainee: A diploma in engineering or technology granted by a State Council or Board of Technical Educational established by a State Government /by a University I by an Institute recognised by the State Government or Central Government as equivalent to a diploma/ Sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he/she may hold a diploma in Engg./Technology.

Application Process

Candidates should first register themselves in the Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) portal. For registration log on to http://mhrdnats.gov.in. Applications are to be submitted online through the following website/link: http://rac.gov.in or http://drdo.gov.in.

Candidates are requested to fill up correct details against all the fields along with uploading of

scanned copies of all the mandatory documents. More details in the notification.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of marks obtained in the qualifying exam. Details of shortlisted will be published in DRDO website.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.