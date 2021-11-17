The New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) has released the admit card for the upcoming Phase-2 Main examination for Administrative Officer (Generalist) (State-l) recruitment 2021. Registered candidates can download their admit cards from the official website newindia.co.in.

NIACL AO Main exam 2021 will be conducted on December 4 for candidates who qualified the phase 1 preliminary exam. The Main exam will consist of two tests: Objective type consisting of 4 papers for 200 marks (150 minutes) and Descriptive paper of English Language worth 30 marks for 30 minutes. Candidates are advised to read the exam instruction booklet given below carefully.

Nearly 5000 candidates have cleared the NIACL AO Phase 1 exam and are now eligible to appear for the Phase 2 (Objective + Descriptive) Main exam.

The admit cards will contain details regarding reporting time and venue together with other relevant instructions.

NIACL has notified a total of 300 vacancies for the post of Administrative Officer.

Steps to download NIACL AO admit card 2021:

Visit official website newindia.co.in Go to ‘Recruitment’ section and click on download call letter link for AO Enter Registration No/Roll No and date of birth to login The NIACL AO admit card will appear on screen Download and take a printout.

Selection Process

The applicants will have to appear for Stage-I and Stage-II examinations. The final selection would be based on consolidated marks of main examination (objective test) and Interview round. The final merit list shall be prepared in descending order of the consolidated marks secured by the candidates. Candidates who fall within the number of vacancies in the merit list shall be considered for appointment at NIACL.