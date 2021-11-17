The Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has released the result of written objective type screening test for recruitment to the post of Junior Engineer. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result from Commission’s official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on August 8, 2021 for a total of 5566 candidates. Of which, 471 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 156 vacancies.

The shortlisted candidates will have to appear for 15 marks of evaluation process from December 13 to 16, 2021 at 9.30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur.

They are directed to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, 15 marks of evaluation related documents, set of self attested copies of all documents, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application Form. In case a candidate does not appear for evaluation process on the day fixed for evaluation he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter, reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hpsssb.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on Results tab Click on Junior Engineer (Electrical) result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

