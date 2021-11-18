Today, November 18 is the last date to register for Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell counselling for admission to B.E./ B. Tech programmes 2021-22 upto 5.00 PM. The documents verification and scrutiny round will be held till November 20.

The MHT CET 2021 result was announced on October 28. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the entire counselling process for MHT CET will be conducted online.

The provisional merit list for Maharashtra State/All India candidates will be issued on November 22, on which candidates can raise objection (if any) by November 25. The final merit list will be out on November 27. Based on it, online submission and confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 will be done between November 28 and 30.

The MHT CET CAP round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 2. The Seat Acceptance Fee shall be Rs 1000 for all candidates.

Here’s MHT CET counselling 2021 official notification.

Eligibility Criteria

A candidate should have passed HSC (10+12) exam with Physics and Mathematics as compulsory subjects and obtained non-zero score in MHT-CET 2021. More details are in the notification.

Application Fee

Candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2021 are not required to pay any fee for registration for admission. However other candidates who have obtained score which is valid for admission in JEE (Main) and have not registered for MHT-CET 2021 are required to pay Rs 800 (General category) or Rs 600 (reserved) online.

Steps to register for MHT CET counselling 2021

Visit official website cetcell.mahacet.org Go to ‘BE/ BTech’ under undergraduate section Click on new registration and select qualification options Fill application form, upload documents Pay fee and submit form Download copy and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to register for MHT CET counselling 2021.