Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the State Engineering Service Exam 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the answer key from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

Applicants can raise objections, if any, within 7 days after the release of the answer key.

The State Engineering Service Exam 2020 was conducted on November 14 (Sunday) in a single session from 12 noon to 3.00 PM at various centres including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Satna districts.

Steps to download the answer key

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the “Provisional Answer Key - State Engineering Service Examination 2020” link The answer key will appear on screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to the answer key.

As per the MPPSC recruitment notification, there are vacancies for 30 posts of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource Department, one post each for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Electricity Inspector in the Energy Department and three posts of Boiler Inspector in Grade ‘A’ and one in Grade ‘B’ in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.