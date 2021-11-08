Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has today, November 8, released the admit card for the State Engineering Service Exam 2020. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.nic.in.

The MP Engineering Service Exam 2020 will be held on November 14 (Sunday) in a single session from 12 noon to 3.00 PM. The exam will be conducted at centres in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Sagar, Ujjain, Gwalior and Satna districts.

The MPPSC ESE 2020 exam was earlier scheduled to be held in June, but had to be postponed due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the MPPSC recruitment notification, there are vacancies for 30 posts of Assistant Civil Engineer in the Water Resource Department, one post each for Assistant Electrical Engineer and Assistant Electricity Inspector in the Energy Department and three posts of Boiler Inspector in Grade ‘A’ and one in Grade ‘B’ in the Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion Department.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website mppsc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Download - Admit Card” Now click on the admit card link Key in your application number, date of birth and security pin Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to download the admit card.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.