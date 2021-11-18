Today is the last day to apply online for the posts of Clerk at the Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB). Candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB has notified over 2374 Clerk posts under Advt No 17/2021.

Here’s PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021 notification.

Eligibility criteria

Age: 18-37 years as on January 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation is applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational qualification: Should have Bachelor’s Degree; and Possesses a Computer Information Technology course equivalent to ‘O’ Level certificate.

Selection process

PSSSB will conduct a written exam in Objective type (Multiple Choice Question) mode. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.

Application fee

The online application fee is Rs 1000 for general categories and Rs 250 for reserved ones.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Applications” tab Click on apply link for Clerk against relevant Advt No Register and proceed with the application Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Download the application form and take a printout

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Clerks posts.