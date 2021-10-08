Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has released the provisional answer key of the Junior Draftsman (Civil, Mechanical and Architecture) recruitment exam. Candidates can check and download the answer key and OMR sheet from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The PSSSB Junior Draftsman written exam was held on October 4. Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key from October 9 to 12 (5.00 PM) by paying the fee of Rs 100 per objection.

The objections clearly indicating the grievance regarding provisional answer key should be sent via email at ehelpdesk2@gmail.com in prescribed format (Annexure-1) along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and mandatory fee in the form of crossed Demand Draft of Rs 100 per objection, drawn in favour of the ‘Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab’ payable at Mohali. Objections received only at the email ID will be considered.

Steps to download PSSSB answer key:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Advertisement” tab Click on the answer key link for Junior Draftsman Civil/ Mechanical/ Architecture The PSSSB answer key will appear on screen Return to the page and click on OMR sheet link Login using Username and password to get response sheet Match keys with responses to calculate probable score.

Direct links to PSSSB asnwer keys:

Junior Draftsman (Civil)

Junior Draftsman (Architectural)

Junior Draftsman (Mechanical)

The PSSSB recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 659 vacancies, of which 585 vacancies are for the post of Junior Draftsman (Civil), 13 for Junior Draftsman (Mechanical) and 61 for Junior Draftsman (Architecture). Online applications were invited in July this year.