Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will close the online application window today for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service Exam 2021. Interested candidates can apply on Commission’s official website tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 193 vacancies, of which 30 vacancies are for the post of Computer-cum-vaccine storekeeper, 161 for Block Health Statistician, and 2 for Statistical Assistant.

The TNPSC CSSS examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 9, 2022. The exam will consist two papers — Paper I and II. Paper-I (Subject Paper) will be held from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM, whereas Paper-II (General Studies) will be conducted from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The applicants should have attained the age of 30 years. No upper age limit is applicable for the posts. “No maximum age limit shall mean that the applicants should not have completed 60 years of age either on the date of Notification or at the time of selection/ appointment to the post,” reads the notification.

Educational Qualification:

Computer-cum-vaccine storekeeper: A degree in Statistics or a Degree in Mathematics with Statistics as a special subject or having qualified in any one of the following subjects — Fundamental Statistics, Applied Statistics Probability and Applied Statistics and Basic Statistics for actuarial Science; Fundamental Statistics and Applied Statistics; Applied Statistics. More details in the notification.

Block Health Statistician: A Degree in Statistics or Mathematics or Economics from any University or Institution recognized by the University Grants Commission.

Statistical Assistant: A Masters’s degree in Mathematics or Statistics with working knowledge of computer statistical tools.

Here’s TNPSC CSSS Exam 2021 notification.

Registration Fee

Candidates have to pay an online registration fee of Rs 150 and an exam fee of Rs 100. Reserved category applicants are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for TNPSC CSSS Exam 2021:

Visit TNPSC website tnpsc.gov.in Click on ‘New User’ to register and generate Registration/Login ID and password Return to homepage and go to ‘Apply Online’ Login using the credentials and fill the application form for the post Upload documents and pay the fee Submit the application form and take a printout for future reference

Here’s direct link to register.