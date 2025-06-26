The Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) and the Faculty of Agriculture at Annamalai University have officially released the Undergraduate (UG) admission rank lists for the academic year 2025-26. Candidates can now download the lists and check their selection status at the official website tnau.ac.in.

The rank lists are available in PDF format and cover a range of reservation categories including general category, sports quota, government school quota, and others.

Steps to check TNAU UG Agricultural admission rank lists

Visit the official website tnau.ac.in Click on ‘UG & Diploma Admissions 2025-26’ Click on the ‘View Rank Lists’ link Select the appropriate link to open the pdf View and download the rank list for future reference

Direct link to view TNAU UG Agricultural admission rank lists 2025.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.