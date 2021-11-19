The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) has released the seat allotment result of counselling round 6. This is the final round of the JOSAA seat allotment. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The online reporting, fee payment and document upload for admission has started and will end tomorrow, November 20, at 12.00 PM. The applicants will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

They can also initiate withdrawal of seat or exit from seat allocation process in the same period.

Steps to check JoSAA round 6 results:

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 6” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference.

Here’s direct link to check JoSAA round 6 allotment result.

The counselling has been conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutes.

“For all the candidates allotted seats in Round 1 to 6: There will be Online Reporting for provisional admission (instead of physical reporting) by paying partial admission fee during Nov. 20 – Nov 24, 2021 through JoSAA Portal only,” JoSAA said in its notice.

JoSAA important notice for all candidates.