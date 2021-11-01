The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JOSAA) will release the seat allotment result today of counselling round 2 today, November 1. Candidates can check and download the result from the official website josaa.nic.in.

The shortlisted candidates can report online for admission up to November 3 (5.00 PM). The applicants will have to pay the counselling fee and upload the required documents.

Steps to check JoSAA Counselling round 2 result:

Visit the official website josaa.nic.in Click on “View Seat Allotment Result-Round 2” (when available) Key in your login details and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

The JOSAA third seat allotment list will be published on November 6, and the fourth list on November 10. The sixth and final allotment list will be released by November 18.

The counselling has been conducted for admissions to Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) and other institutes.