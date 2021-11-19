The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the exam schedule for recruitment to various posts in Skill Development and Industrial Training Department, Panchkula advertised under Advertisement Number 12/2019. Candidates who have applied for the examination can check and download the schedule from the official website hssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, the written exams will be conducted on December 11 in various shifts. The candidates will be able to download their admit card from December 6 onwards.

The direct recruitment aims to fill up 3206 posts at Skill Development & Industrial Training Department.

The Commission exam will hold Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) Sheets based written examination.

The examination for the said post will comprise 90 multiple choice questions of 90 minutes duration. 75% weightage will be given to General awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and Concerned or Relevant Subject, as applicable and 25% weightage is for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.