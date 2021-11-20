Central Bank of India has invited online applications for recruitment of Officers in Specialist Category in various streams. Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the vacancies from November 23 onwards at centralbankofindia.co.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is December 12, 2021. The admit card will be made available to download from January 11, 2022 onwards. The exam is tentatively scheduled to be conducted on January 22, 2022.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 155 vacancies.

Candidates may check the eligibility criteria including age limit, educational qualification, work experience, pay scale and other details in the notification below:

Here’s direct link to the official notice.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from schedule caste/ schedule tribe is Rs 175+GST, whereas Rs 850+GST is applicable to candidates from other category.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of online written test and personal interview. Merely satisfying the eligibility norms does not entitle a candidate to be called for Test or Interview.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.