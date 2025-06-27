JPSC APP registration starts for 26 posts; here’s apply link
Candidates can apply for the posts at jpsc.gov.in till July 15, 2025.
The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has commenced registrations for the recruitment of Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) Advt. No. 05/2025. Applicants can submit their forms at jpsc.gov.in till July 15, 2025. The last date to pay the fee is July 16, 2025.
The Commission has notified a total of 26 vacancies. Applicants should be between the ages of 21 and 37 years as on August 1, 2025. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Candidates can check the eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The applicants from the General/ EBC/ BC/ EWS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 600, whereas Rs 150 applies to the state’s SC/ ST category candidates.
Steps to apply for APP posts 2025
Visit the official website jpsc.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the Assistant Public Prosecutor (Backlog) registration link
Register and apply for the post
Fill the form, pay the fee, and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for APP posts 2025.
Selection Process
The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview round.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.