Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released the exam date for the conduct of Combined State (Civil) Lower Subordinate Service Examination 2021. As per the notification, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on December 12, 2021.

Registered candidates will be able to download their admit card from Commission’s official website ukpsc.gov.in from November 26 onwards. No admit card shall be sent via post.

UKPSC aims to fill up a total of 190 vacancies, of which 35 vacancies are for the post of Nayab Tehsildar, 27 for Deputy Jailor, 28 for Supply Inspector, 50 for Marketing Inspector, 9 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 10 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Excise Inspector and Senior Cane Development Inspector each, 23 for Cane Development Inspector, and 4 for Khandsari Inspector.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the admit card link provided under the “उत्तराखण्ड सम्मिलित राज्य (सिविल) अवर अधीनस्थ सेवा परीक्षा-2021...” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

