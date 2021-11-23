The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) or MP Vyapam has notified the deferment of Pre-Agriculture Test (PAT) 2021. As per the notification, the exam has been postponed due to clash with other central level examinations.

PAT 2021 will be now be conducted on December 8 from 9.00 AM to 12 noon and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM for admissions to agricultural courses in government-run institutes. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on December 5, 6, and 7.

Here’s direct link to the notification.

Based on the PAT 2021 result, counselling process for admission to first-year B.Sc (Agriculture), B.Sc (Horticulture), B.Sc (Forestry) and B.Tech (Agriculture Engineering) will be conducted by the institutes.

Meanwhile, the Commission has released the admit card for PVFT and DAHET 2021. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website peb.mp.gov.in.

The Diploma in Animal Husbandry Entrance Test 2021 will be conducted on November 26 in two shifts — from 9.00 AM to 11.00 AM and 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM, whereas the Pre Veterinary and Fishery Entrance Test 2021 will be held on November 27 and 28.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.