Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Preliminary exam admit card for the post of RO/ARO today, November 23. Registered candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website uppsc.up.nic.in using their registration number and date of birth.

The exam is schedule to be conducted on December 5 in two shifts — 9.30 AM to 11.30 AM and 2.30 PM to 3.30 PM. The exam will be held at 22 districts including Agra, Basti, Lucknow, Jhansi, Etawah, Ghazipur, Prayagraj, and others.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment. The application process commenced on March 5 and concluded on April 1.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in On the homepage, click on “CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR ADVT.NO A-2/E-1/2021, SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI / SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI (GEN./SPL. RECTT.) (PRE.) EXAM.-2021” Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims and Mains Exam.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.