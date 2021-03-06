Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of RO/ARO on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply on the official website uppsc.up.nic.in till April 5.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 337 vacancies, of which, 228 vacancies are for General Recruitment and 109 for Special Recruitment.

Important Dates:

Commencement of application process: March 5

Last date to submit the application form: April 5

Last date to pay the application fee: April 1

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The candidates must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have crossed the age of 40 years as on July 1, 2021. Upper age relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must possess a Bachelor’s Degree from a University established by law in India or equivalent qualification upto the last date for receipt of On-Line application. More details in the notification.

Application Fee:

The candidates from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 125, and Rs 65 is applicable to candidates from SC/ST and Ex-service Man.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of UPPSC RO/ARO Prelims and Mains Exam.

Steps to apply for UPPSC RO/ARO posts:

Visit the official website uppsc.up.nic.in Click on, “CLICK HERE TO APPLY FOR ADVT.NO. A-2/E-1/2021, SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI/ SAHAYAK SAMIKSHA ADHIKARI (GEN./SPL. RECT.) EXAM. - 2021” under the “Activity Dashboard” Read the instructions and proceed by clicking “Apply” Register and apply for the post Pay the application fee

Here’s the direct link to apply for UPPSC RO/ARO vacancies.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.