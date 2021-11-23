Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the final result of Lecturer (School-New) Commerce today, November 23. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the result from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in.

A total of 213 candidates have been shortlisted for the recruitment.

As per the notification, a total of 2554 candidates were registered and 2074 appeared in the Written Objective Type Examination held on February 23, 2020. Of which, 861 candidates were declared qualified for the DV.

“The evaluation of documents for the above referred post was carried out w.e.f. 30th September, 2021 to 01st October, 2021, 04th October, 2021 to 08th October, 2021, 11th October, 2021 to 14th October, 2021 (except 13th October, 2021), 19th October, 2021 to 23rd October, 2021 (except 20th October, 2021), 26th October, 2021 to 03rd November, 2021 (except 31st October, 21) and 08th November, 2021 to 12th November, 2021 in the Commission’s office,” reads the notification.

Steps to download the result

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Press Note - Regarding Final Result for the post of Lecturer (School-New) Commerce, Class-III” The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.