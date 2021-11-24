National Health Mission, Uttar Pradesh (NHM UP) has released the admit card for the Staff Nurse recruitment exam. Registered candidates can download their admit card from the official website upnrhm.gov.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 2445 Staff Nurse vacancies. The appointment will be purely on a contractual basis for a period of one year, renewable subject to satisfactory performance.

Steps to download the admit card

Visit the official website upnrhm.gov.in On the homepage, click on admit card link under Updates tab Key in your User ID and Password Submit and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.

Selection Process

UP NHM will conduct a computer-based test for eligible candidates. Candidature will be subject to verification of details/documents when the candidate reports for interview/document verification, if shortlisted.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.