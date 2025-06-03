Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of District Statistical Officer/Assistant Director posts in Planning and Development Department, Govt. of Bihar under Advt. No. 38/2025. Candidates can apply for the posts at bpsc.bihar.gov.in from June 3 to 24, 2025.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 47 vacancies, of which 16 posts are reserved for women candidates. The applicants should have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 37 years of age as on August 1, 2025. A Master's Degree in Statistics or Mathematics, or Economics from a recognized University shall be essential. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from outside the state of Bihar/ SC/ ST/ PwD (with 40% or more disability) are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to all other candidates.

Steps to apply for DSO/ AD posts 2025

Visit the official website bpsconline.bihar.gov.in On the homepage, register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee, and save the form Submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Interview round.